Police are searching for answers as they comb through the scene of a suspected bombing at a luxury home in Durban.

Five people‚ including two delivery men‚ were injured when a bomb reportedly exploded on Friday afternoon. According to neighbours‚ and a family member who did not want to be named‚ the bomb was in a bunch of flowers delivered to the home on Steven Dlamini in Durban’s Musgrave suburb.

Three family members were among the injured‚ along with two of the delivery men who dropped off the package.

A family member‚ who did not want to be identified‚ said they had “no idea” why the explosion happened‚ and confirmed that one person broke their leg and another lost a thumb. They were rushed to the nearby Parklands Hospital.

One neighbour said there was a loud bang before 2pm.

“It sounded like Beirut or Iraq‚” the neighbour said.

The house is being leased by the family. Two other neighbours said it was owned by the owners of the Willowton Group of companies‚ but this could not immediately be confirmed.

This is developing story.

VIDEO: @matthewsavides on Twitter‚ taken by Jackie Clausen