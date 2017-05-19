Family question son’s murder at UFH

Another senior university student has been killed – this time the victim is from Fort Hare University’s Alice campus.

While hundreds of mourners grieved were yesterday at a service for Walter Sisulu University (WSU) final-year medical student Lwando Mantshontso, 23, in Mthatha, aother shattered family in Mdantsane mourned the death of final-year UFH commerce student Uvile Mgijima, 24, who was also a provincial basketball player.

Former Captain Hanise confirmed this week he had been sacked in June last year for negligence after thieves broke into his fifth 5th floor East London Hawks office and stole R75000 in cash from a safe.

The money was recovered from a cash-in-transit heist that took place on the N2 off-ramp to Gonubie in November 2011.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions.