EFF leader Julius Malema is on Friday expected to lead his party in a protest against bail for two men accused of murdering a teenager in Coligny in the North West.

The death of 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu has sparked violent protests in the community.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte‚ who work on a local farm‚ were arrested in connection with the teenager’s murder.

The two men deny that they murdered Mosweu. They say he jumped off a bakkie as they were transporting him to the police station‚ where they had taken him after they found him stealing sunflowers.

Doorewaard and Schutte were each granted bail of R5‚000 earlier this month‚ triggering renewed anger among black Coligny residents.

Magistrate Magaola Foso said bail was not meant to be punitive.

“The court is satisfied that both applicants have no previous convictions‚ they are gain fully employed‚ both permanently reside in Coligny‚ that they both intend to plead not guilty‚ that they will stand trial‚ that they will not interfere with state witnesses and the police investigation and not conceal or destroy evidence.”

But the decision sparked a wave of violence. At the time‚ the EFF said it would oppose bail.

“We call on the state to appeal the decision of the judge to grant the accused bail. The law is there to guard and protect all of us‚” said EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

“These protests‚ following the bail being granted‚ have now escalated to the torching of the farmer’s house and two other houses in the area.”