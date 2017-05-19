Member of Parliament Dean Macpherson on Friday objected to the ruling party’s planned reappointment of former National Lotteries Commission chairperson‚ Professor Alfred Nevhutanda.

“At today’s Portfolio Committee meeting for the Department of Trade and Industry‚ the ANC decided to bulldoze through the reappointment of . . . Professor Nevhutanda‚ despite his chequered and controversial past‚” said Macpherson‚ from the Democratic Alliance.

“The DA has therefore submitted parliamentary questions to Minister Rob Davies requesting his record of decision to recommend Professor Nevhutanda to the short list considered by the Portfolio Committee.”

Prof Nevhutanda took flak for various spending decisions while chairperson of the board previously‚ including a R40 million grant awarded to the so-called “Kissing festival” held by the National Youth Development Agency in 2010. Youth delegates were snapped snoozing and practising kissing while waiting for events to be rescheduled at the shambolic youth festival in Pretoria‚ organised by the NYDA.