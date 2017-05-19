No free education – Mkhize NSFAS can’t pay for everyone, he says

ANC Treasurer-General Dr Zweli Mkhize has told University of Fort Hare students that “in reality” there is no such thing as “free education”.

Addressing students at a Young Communist League event on “Progressive Black Academics” at the university’s East London campus on Wednesday evening, he faced off with student, socialist and communist radicals’ cries against shortcomings of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and calls for free education.

