Karabo Mokoena’s sister‚ Bontle‚ on Friday gave an emotional farewell to her younger sister‚ Karabo.

Sobbing and choking on her words as she spoke‚ Bontle said this was the toughest thing that she had ever done.

“Please bear with me‚” she said.

She was in disbelief that her sister was gone.

“I cannot imagine what life will be like without you‚” said Bontle Mokoena.

“I will always remember you. I see your coffin but it is hard for me to believe that it is you‚” she said‚ looking at the white coffin in the middle of the hall.

With her bloodshot eyes‚ Bontle asked if she could lean on Karabo’s friends for support.

“To Karabo’s friends… should I need someone to watch DStv with‚ can I call you guys to come and sit with me?” she asked.

Karabo was found murdered on April 29.

Her remains were found burnt beyond recognition in a ditch in Lyndhurst.

Her family searched for her until last week‚ when they learned that the body found two weeks earlier was hers.

Karabo’s boyfriend‚ Sandile Mantsoe‚ has been arrested and charged with her murder.