ANC overstays welcome by R400k

A top Eastern Cape seaside hotel is demanding almost R400 000 from the ANC after the party’s Amathole region failed to pay the outstanding debt to the establishment.

The R399 000 bill was for accommodation and catering for more than 200 delegates who attended the Amathole regional elective conference held in March at Mpekweni Beach Resort.

The hotel confirmed to the Dispatch yesterday the debt was as a result of the extension of the conference by a day and had yet to be paid more than two months later.

According to e-mail communication from the hotel’s management to the ANC, the two people set down as liable to settle the bill are Ngqushwa municipal manager Thandekile Mnyimba and Nomfesane Nyathela, a member of the Amathole regional executive.

Mpekweni CEO Colin Whitehead informed the ANC to attend to the outstanding R399032 for accommodation and catering costs.

The original amount owed to Mpekweni as a result of the extension of the conference was R480 701 which was split into two invoices – one for R253 420 in the name of Nyathela and another for R227 281 for Mnyimba’s account.

In the same e-mail, Whitehead states Mnyimba made a payment of R80000, leaving the outstanding debt at R399 032 which is yet to be paid.

Mnyimba yesterday denied owing the seaside resort saying he had nothing to do with ANC affairs but that he was just a municipal official.

