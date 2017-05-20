Church in land dispute

It’s a case of David versus Goliath in a 10-year land dispute that involves a small East London church and construction giants, Roberts Bros Construction.

The conflict is over a piece of land sold to the church by Buffalo City Metro (BCM) in 2006, while the construction company was still leasing it and using it as a workers’ compound.

Grace Community Church in East London’s Cambridge township has been struggling to “strike a deal” with Roberts Bros since it bought the land.

The church wants the company to pay for the land they have occupied for more than two decades.

Apparently when BCM sold the land, it failed to give the company a preference to buy.

But the church leadership, who met with the Saturday Dispatch yesterday, said the land was initially for church use.

Church leader, Vuyo Mkonwana, said when they got the land, they had plans to develop it for the benefit of their community.

“We’ve been fighting for many years to get this land back to us as we want to grow the church.

“However, the company does not want to give us what is rightfully ours.

