Family not told of case outcome

The family of a Sunrise-on-Sea motorcyclist killed in a collision with the car on the Gonubie main road in 2013 only learned recently that the case had been concluded in court and the motorist convicted of the crime jailed.

Biker Antonov D’Oliveira, 28, died after Xolani David Kephe, 46, crashed into him on the night of Saturday, November 9 2013.

Family spokeswoman Rebecca D’Oliveira said soon after Kephe’s arrest and subsequent court appearance police told them they would wait for Kephe’s blood test results before the culpable homicide case could be concluded.

Kephe was sentenced in the East London Magistrate’s Court on February 7 this year.

However the Sunrise-on-Sea family of the deceased said they were not told about the outcome of the case until yesterday.

The court case had dragged on for more than three years and in April this year D’Oliveira contacted the Dispatch and voiced her family’s dissatisfaction with the criminal justice system.

