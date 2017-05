The second creek community is reeling in shock after the body of a three year old girl was found this morning.

The child, who cannot be named until her next of kin has been notified, allegedly went missing around 4pm yesterday afternoon.

The family is too distraught to speak to the media but there will be a meeting with the community, family and ward councillor tomorrow morning.

Bystanders are calling for the law to be harsh on “perverts preying on young children. ”