Mystery deepens over bodies

Police are investigating the mysterious deaths of two people, whose bodies were found after they went missing in Port St Johns last Saturday

Port St Johns spokeswoman Captain Nozuko Handile said that while police were pleased the bodies had been retrieved, the circumstances surrounding their deaths were still unknown.

She said a post-mortem would be carried out to determine the cause of death. The bodies were located on Thursday under a cliff at Mpembeni mountain overlooking Port St Johns, below the airstrip.

The bodies of Lusindiso Ali Poyo, 56, an OR Tambo district municipality manager, and an Ingquza Hill employee, Nolwazi Mkhize, who went missing in Port St Johns on Saturday, were only retrieved yesterday with the help of a military helicopter from Port Elizabeth.

“We are going to look at the postmortem and investigators will then see if a murder or inquest docket should be opened. At the moment only the missing person docket is opened,” Handile said

Various rescue teams – including SAPS’s K9 unit, OR Tambo district municipality and health department’s emergency services unit – and others were also at the scene.

