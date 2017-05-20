R9m factory brings new jobs

In an effort to revive the collapsed economy of Dimbaza, the Eastern Cape department of economic development, environment affairs and tourism yesterday officially opened a R9-million cooler box manufacturing company.

Another cooler box project opened in Stutterheim a while ago, creating 60 permanent jobs.

This project is part of DEAT’s commitment to revive several defunct industrial zones across the province.

The company is already supplying Massmart, a multi-national corporation, from its Stutterheim plant.

MEC Sakhumzi Somyo said the efforts to revive several defunct industrial zones across the province was not only aimed at creating jobs but at reviving the communities that had disintegrated due to the closures.

“This project will look into a lot of elements, housing skills development and all things that made Dimbaza the industrial hub it was,” he said.

