River closed due to major sewage spill

The Quenera River next to Bonza Bay has been closed to the public due to a massive sewage spill contaminating the popular lagoon.

According to the Buffalo City Metro (BCM), the raw sewage leaks from the Shadow Park riverside property on the eastern side of the river, in Gonubie.

The river was closed on March 18 by the Department of Water Affairs and BCM due to a health hazard posed by the pollution.

The property is owned by former Eastern Cape finance MEC Billy Nel, 73, who told the Saturday Dispatch that the two authorities had ordered him to act on the spill or face a shut-down.

Nel said he had held talks with the two entities and was told to demolish some of the 13 units on his 10ha property, refurbish the sewerage lines and build two conservancy tanks that would link to the municipal pump station.

