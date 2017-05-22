Brown to explain Molefe’s return to Eskom in parliament

The parliamentary briefing by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and the board of Eskom on the reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom group chief executive is now back on the agenda.

Parliament’s communication services confirmed on Monday that Brown and the board would brief the portfolio committee on public enterprises on Tuesday.

Last Wednesday the committee decided to call Brown and the board for a briefing on Friday.

However‚ shortly thereafter the meeting was cancelled on the grounds that the matter was “sub judice” in the light of court action by the Democratic Alliance for an interdict against Molefe taking up the post and for the setting aside of his reappointment.

The committee said it was disappointed by the developments around Molefe’s reappointment.

Acting committee chairperson Zukiswa Rantho said Monday that Brown had been persuaded by the presiding officers of Parliament to appear before the committee to explain what had happened around the reappointment of Molefe without delving into the merits of the case which would be considered by the court.