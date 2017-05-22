Prince’s ‘fake’ kidnapping probed

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the apparently “fake” kidnapping of abaThembu Prince Mankunku Dalindyebo.

Prince Dalindyebo is the younger brother of jailed abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

The prince was reported by family members to have allegedly been abducted by four men in Mthatha on Friday.

Hawks’ spokeswoman Captain Anelisa Feni said a search team led by the Hawks in conjunction with Mthatha police tracked Mankunku to Kambi village, just outside Mthatha, unharmed.

“It is alleged that he has been living there since January this year but the case has now been taken over by SAPS,” said Feni.

Mthatha police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Mzukisi Fatyela said they had not filed a case against Mankunku but were looking for answers to clarify the confusion.

“We have taken his statement as well as the statements of the family he was with and we will probe the matter because we still need to understand why the abduction claims were made.

“Our next move will be determined by the results of the probe,” said Fatyela.

Royal house spokesman Thanduxolo Mtirara confirmed yesterday that Mankunku had admitted to sending police on a wild goose chase because he was seeking attention from the powers that be.

“He [Dalindyebo] said he staged the abduction because he wanted to get the government’s attention who he feels do not recognise him as a king,” said Mtirara.

Mankunku has been involved in a family feud over who should succeed the incarcerated king Buyelekhaya who is serving a 12-year jail term.

The Tolo Commission last year recommended that Prince Mankunku was the most qualified to act for his brother, over the king’s son, who is now acting king, Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo.

After that a letter emerged revealing that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen backed the findings of the Tolo Commission.

Both Mankunku and Azenathi were appointed acting kings by their respective factions that same month and Azenathi was crowned on November 25.

Earlier this year premier Phumulo Masualle, in a surprise move, recognised and appointed Azenathi as the acting king of abaThembu with effect from February.

Mtirara said they did not condone Mankunku’s actions but were concerned about his mental wellness as the feud was taking its toll on him.

“What really took its toll on Mankunku is the fact that not even the premier recognised the findings of the Tolo commission and instead appointed Azenathi, who is still studying and unable to attend to family matters,” said Mtirara.

He said Azenathi being away meant there was no leader at the Bumbane Great Place.

“Maybe there were other ways for him to get government’s attention but he did this out of frustration, and I am worried he may even be suicidal,” he said. — ziphon@dispatch.co.za