SA big game hunter crushed by elephant

South African big game hunter Theunis Botha was killed after being crushed by an elephant at the weekend at a game reserve in Zimbabwe.

The Telegraph reported http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/05/21/south-african-hunter-crushed-death-elephant/ that the 51-year-old was leading a hunt with clients at Good Luck Farm near Hwange National Park.

They were charged after coming across a breeding herd. An elephant that lifted Botha with its trunk‚ fell on top of him after being shot.

“Theunis Botha perfected Leopard and Lion hunting safaris with hounds in Africa. He pioneered traditional European Style Driven Monteria hunts in South Africa‚” says a description of him on his website‚ Theunis Botha Big Game Hound Safaris.

“A passionate and professional hunting outfitter operation focussed on giving his clients a unique‚ exciting African safari experience. Specialists outfitter in Leopard hunting in Africa with big game hounds.”

Condolences for Botha poured in on Facebook.

Daleen Van Dyk wrote: “RIP Theunis Botha. Our heartfelt condolences to Carike and family. He was a great man! So sad!”

Simon Sparks wrote: “A legend has fallen but will never be forgotten… It’s with a sad heart that we say goodbye to you Oom Theunis Botha. Our deepest condolences to the family. May God be with you all in this difficult time… R.I.P”

George Ragozin wrote: “My friend Theunis Botha was killed by elephant late yesterday afternoon in Zimbabwe. I’m crying. RIP my brother”