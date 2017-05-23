Antique snake ring, masterpieces found in EL

A Walter Battiss painting, a Victorian turquoise snake ring and an antique carved armchair are some of the treasures that emerged at the Strauss & Co valuation roadshow at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery in East London yesterday.

At first glance, a large painting of red march lilies against a brick wall may not look like anything special, but it was created by one of the most successful commercial artists of all time and Strauss & Co South African painting and art specialist Ian Hunter valued the Vladimir Tretchikoff at between R250 000 and R300 000.

The piece, which is part of the private art collection of Vincent Art Gallery owner Rene Goosen, was accompanied by a Walter Battiss masterpiece valued at between R300000 and R500 000.

“The Tretchikoff has been with us for 20 years and at first I thought it was ugly, but you can’t believe how it grows on you,” said Goosen, who has yet to decide if she will part with any of her collection.

Strauss & Co painting and sculpture’s Kirsty Colledge said following the last valuation trip a year ago, a Walter Battiss sourced in East London had sold at the Cape Town auction for R47 745.

“It was valued at between R30 000 and R50 000, so it sold for the upper estimate.

“Doing these roadshows is exciting; you never know what the day will bring.”

Tony and Di Harraway were pleased when their beautiful Marie Vermeulen-Breedt painting was valued at between R35 000 and R45 000 despite traces of milldew.

“We bought it off a guy who sold art from a huge van and are surprised at the value,” said Di.

Sisters Mary Meintjes and Sally Chapman were equally taken aback when a delicate Victorian ring fashioned into a snake shape and studded with bright turquoise stones was valued at between R4 000 and R5 000, despite its missing snake eyes.

Strauss & Co joint managing director Vanessa Phillips, who is a silver, porcelain and furniture specialist, told them the ring was made between 1870 and 1880 at a time when snakes were a popular decorative motif.

“It has been in our family a long time and we thought it was from India,” said Meintjes.

Hunter, who served as assistant curator of the Ann Bryant Art Gallery 20 years ago, described the roadshow as “a fishing trip”.

“It is fascinating because nowhere else will you see clients bringing in works from the Renaissance to contemporary paintings,” Hunter said. Ann Bryant curator Leon du Preez said he had been excited to spot works by Hugo Naude, Battiss, Tretchikoff and a self-portrait by Gregoire Boonzaier come through the gallery for appraisal. — barbarah@dispatch.co.za