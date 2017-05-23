A deal was clinched in Cape Town last night to save the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition from the brink of collapse.

The talks by the national leaders of the coalition – comprising the DA‚ UDM‚ Freedom Front Plus‚ ACDP and COPE – were a last-ditch effort to resolve the impasse created by the showdown between mayor Athol Trollip and his deputy‚ Mongameli Bobani.

Trollip had said last week they would table a motion in the council to remove Bobani as deputy‚ while Bobani was said to be lobbying opposition parties to not only reject such a move‚ but rather support a bid to remove Trollip as mayor.

The escalating battle between the DA’s Trollip and UDM’s Bobani reached boiling point when the deputy mayor was ousted as a member of the mayoral committee in charge of the public health portfolio.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa objected‚ saying the DA could not act independently from other alliance partners.

The mayor and his deputy have been at loggerheads over various issues and have paralysed the stability of the metro.

