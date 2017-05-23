Protest outside court against robbery accused

More than 200 Ethiopian and Pakistani nationals protested outside the Kwaaiman Periodical Court near Mqanduli where eight suspected robbers, among them a foreign national, appeared on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The suspects had reportedly been arrested more than a month ago while trying to rob an Ethiopian man who runs a Spaza shop in one of the rural villages near Mqanduli.

They are believed to be part of a syndicate that has been terrorising foreigners owning businesses in several towns in the former Transkei region including Mthatha, Libode, Mqanduli and Ngqeleni.

One of the suspects, a 23-year-old Ethopian-born man is believed to be the mastermind behind some robberies on businesses owned by foreigners.

Melese Wamisho, an Ethiopian community leader in Mthatha and surrounds, said they were now living in fear and wanted the suspects to be denied bail.

“About 22 people have died at the hands of criminals. If they release the suspects, then it means our lives could be in grave danger,” he said