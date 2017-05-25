Complex crime has folk jittery

Residents of Sohco flats in Amalinda are living in fear following a spate of break-ins, rapes and a shooting in the complex.

The recent crimes in the complex, they said, was exacerbated by a lack of security at the entrance.

Complex management confirmed a series of crimes had taken place but called for calm saying measures to restore safety and security were under way.

Pyjama-clad residents filled the streets of the complex on Tuesday night when a 30-year-old woman was shot and injured while trying to flee after someone banged on her door.

The incident occurred at the block of flats inside the once quiet complex.

The woman, who works at Mercedes-Benz, is recovering in an East London hospital from a gunshot wound to the leg, police said yesterday.

Police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said a case of attempted murder had been opened for investigation.

The woman was shot while climbing out the window of her bedroom following loud banging and knocking on her front door.

The woman’s neighbour was last week held up at gunpoint, robbed and raped in front of her young son.

Sohco resident Yolanda Conjwa heard the gunshots. “I was standing outside talking to a friend and we then walked into the flat and locked the door behind us.

“A minute later there was a loud knock on the door, when I asked who it was there was no answer but more aggressive banging and knocking.”

She said she, her friend and her sister ran to the bedroom and tried to climb out of the window. “When my sister was climbing (out) the window, we heard a first gunshot and she fell outside. This was followed by another gunshot …”

Conjwa said they later discovered her sister had been shot in the leg.

Mpho Mjali, who was visiting the complex with her seven-year-old son, said she saw a man armed with a firearm running and shooting in the air.

“He was screaming ‘motherfu**ers’, he shot in the air about three times. He ran behind block 13 and jumped the fence into Amalinda Main Road.

“I grabbed my son and returned to the car, we stayed there for about 30 minutes because I was shocked,” Mjali said.

The shooting came a week after residents held meetings with complex management and police following a rape and other attempted rapes in the complex.

Heather Maxwell, CEO for Sohco Amalinda Housing NPC said: “We confirm that there have been a number of criminal incidents in the Amalinda Village complex recently.

“In response to the recent unusual spate of criminal events; Sohco has upgraded fencing and patrolling by guards.

“Floodlighting to identified areas is currently being installed. Sohco is working closely with residents and the police to step up community policing initiatives, including the establishment of a neighbourhood watch in the area.

“A comprehensive police operation late last week resulted in the arrest of a suspect believed to be linked to the recent incidents,” Maxwell said. — zwangam@dispatch.co.za