Cops accused of trashing home

Activists opposed to the mining of titanium-rich sand dunes in Xolobeni near Mbizana have accused Port Shepstone police of trashing the home of one of their supporters.

The Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC) also alleged that R900 was stolen by the law-enforcement officers during a “mysterious” 3am raid in which they fired their weapons earlier this week.

ACC spokeswoman Nonhle Mbuthuma believes the raid is linked to the ongoing mining war.

The incident took place in Mtentu village, where the Danca family were awoken by the sound of gunshots to find a police car with several uniformed officers outside.

“Twelve family members ran in panic when the shooting started and, in the confusion, a disabled child was left behind,” she said. “The girl was interrogated by the police, asking about dagga and the whereabouts of others [family members].”

Mbuthuma said the officers walked around the homestead while continuing to fire shots.

“Doors, windows and furniture in eight houses were destroyed and a cellphone damaged … R900 was stolen.”

She claimed the officers then picked up spent cartridges in an attempt to conceal their behaviour before driving away.

“If police are looking for dagga, we have no problem but to vandalise our homesteads, and firing shots and stealing?” she asked.

She said they suspected there was “a special relationship” between police officers in Port Shepstone SAPS and a pro-mining lobby nearby.

Mbuthuma said police officers at the nearby Mpisi station had no knowledge of the raid.

Lungile Danca, one of the family members who fled, confirmed that the family had opened a case on Tuesday against the Port Shepstone police at the Mpisi police station.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane declined to comment on the incident yesterday and said the Eastern Cape had to respond.

“Normally we don’t comment if the incident happens in another province,” he said.

Attempts to get comment from Mount Ayliff police spokesman Captain Mlungisi Matidane were unsuccessful.

Xolobeni has turned into a battlefield in recent years since Australian-based company Mineral Resources Commodities, through its SA subsidiary Transworld Energy and Minerals, proposed mining ilmenite, rutile and zircon there. — sikhon@dispatch.co.za