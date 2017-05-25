IFP tipped as victors in Nquthu by-election in KZN

By TMG Digital -

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) claimed early successes in Nquthu‚ with reports of a landslide victory in a number of voting districts after by-elections at the dissolved northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality.

So overwhelming was the IFP’s clean sweep that many ANC members started to concede defeat on social media.

Voting day in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal on May 24, 2017.
PICTURE: THULI DLAMINI

SABC radio reported that the IFP had won 14 of the 17 wards after Wednesday’s poll.

The Independent Electoral Commission is scheduled to announce the official results at 10am‚ while the provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs is expected to announce unofficial results a bit earlier.

A win by the IFP would signal a comeback for the party‚ which lost the municipality in 2011 at the hands of a fractious ANC/NFP coalition.

While there was a nervous wait for the official results‚ the IFP looked set to control the uMzinyathi District Municipality.

This is a developing story.

