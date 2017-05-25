Student murder accused kept in prison

By Zipo-Zenkosi Ncokazi -

Five students accused of killing Walter Sisulu University medical student Lwando Mantshontsho, 27, were remanded in custody again yesterday.

TROUBLED TIME: Above, five students accused of allegedly assaulting and killing Lwando Mantshontsho in the dock yesterday. Right, WSU students, mostly medical students, protest at the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court to demand ‘no bail’ for the accused Picture: LULAMILE FENI
LWANDO MANTSHONTSHO

They will return to the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a formal bail application.

The accused are first-year economics student Sindile Kango, 21; third-year medical student Yamkela Mxokozeli, 23; fourth-year medical student Siphesihle Mafungwa, 21; third-year education student Philani Danca, 23; and first-year medical student Lwakhe Matakane, 20.

