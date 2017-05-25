Student murder accused kept in prison

Five students accused of killing Walter Sisulu University medical student Lwando Mantshontsho, 27, were remanded in custody again yesterday.

They will return to the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a formal bail application.

The accused are first-year economics student Sindile Kango, 21; third-year medical student Yamkela Mxokozeli, 23; fourth-year medical student Siphesihle Mafungwa, 21; third-year education student Philani Danca, 23; and first-year medical student Lwakhe Matakane, 20.

