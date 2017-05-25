WATCH: Surprise visit for slain girl’s family Dlamini- Zuma takes detour to visit bereaved Parkside parents

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made an impromptu visit to the grieving family of three-year-old Parkside girl Jade Veldman, who was found murdered on Saturday morning.

Dlamini-Zuma said she would arrange with Buffalo City Metro mayor Xola Pakati to clear dense bush behind the Veldman’s home.

She started day three of what appears to be an Eastern Cape campaign trail in Parkside and moved up to Mbashe for a rally.

She said it was intrinsic to African culture to visit families suffering a personal tragedy.

“I was informed by the (ANC) Women’s League of the region that there had been this tragedy and we felt it would be important that, before I go to Mbashe, I visit the family,” she said.

“I am here to grieve with the family. We are here to express disgust with the visible targeting of women and children.

“We want to mobilise parents to look after each others’ children and share the collective responsibility of parenting.”

Dlamini-Zuma also promised to speak to Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula with regards to the police station being located about 10km away.

She was accompanied by members of the ANCWL including regional chairwoman Clara Yekiso Morolong.

“This is the fourth child to have died in the area and it cannot be accepted,” said Yekiso Morolong.

Jade’s family said the visit by the women was appreciated.

Her mother, Juella Veldman, who could barely speak, said she chose not see the body of her three-year-old.

The details of her killing are still unconfirmed but she was found dead in a bush behind her home with her panties wrapped around her neck.

She is believed to have been strangled. Although the family still awaits the results of the postmortem, they believe Jade was not raped.

“I appreciate the visit by Dlamini-Zuma. It does show that we have support. This has been a difficult time for us as a family,” said Veldman.

Jade’s funeral will be held at her Second Creek home on Saturday.