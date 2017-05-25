Taxi boss stabbed and shot to death in office

Another taxi owner Themba Mrubata, 48, has been gunned down in what is suspected to be related to ongoing taxi violence in the OR Tambo municipal region.

Provincial police spokesman Captain Khaya Thonjeni said Mthatha police were looking for two unknown suspects who stabbed, shot and killed the Uncedo Service Taxi Association (Usta) official at the Uncedo offices in Eagle Street, Mthatha, on Friday.

“It is alleged that [Mrub was in the office together with other office staff, when two unknown men entered the office and went straight to Mrubata and first attacked him with a knife.

“The one suspect also produced a firearm and fired several shots at Mrubata,” said Thonjeni.

This shooting comes just weeks after the Eastern Cape leader of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), Noluntu Mahashe, was hospitalised after being shot in her home in East London.