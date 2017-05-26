Acting AbaThembu king ends legal battle against stepmother

Acting AbaThembu King Azenathi Dalindyebo has decided to withdraw legal action against his stepmother, Queen Nokwanda Dalindyebo.

King AbaThembu King Azenathi Dalindyebo Picture: LULAMILE FENI King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo’s wife, Queen Nokwanda Dalindyebo at Bumbane Great Place. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

The 25-year-old son of jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo had taken the queen and his father to court after he was refused access to the Bumbane Great Place while preparing for his wedding late last year.

After the matter was postponed earlier this year, the case resumed in the Mthatha High Court yesterday.

After a meeting with Azenathi’s lawyers, AmaDlomo royal family chairman, Chief Thandisizwe Mtirara, said the young king had decided to withdraw the case.

“King Zanelizwe [Azenathi’s praise name] was not fighting with his stepmother,” he told the Daily Dispatch yesterday.

“What he wanted was to be allowed access to his home and that did happen. That has not changed up until now.”

Mtirara said they had instructed Azenathi’s lawyer to liaise with queen’s lawyers on the decision.

“He never wanted to fight with her. We told our lawyer to speak with her lawyer and that each party foots its own legal costs,” he said.

The Dispatch reported last year how Azenathi was forced to turn to the courts after he was denied entry into the great place.

It was previously reported that the great place had fallen into a state of neglect after Dalindyebo and his family vacated it prior to his arrest.

He is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence.

However, when the young monarch wanted to use it to prepare for his lobola negotiations, he claimed in an urgent court application submitted to the high court, that his stepmother would not agree to open the gates.

“Opening the Bumbane Great Place is not for my personal benefit but for everybody who has a right to access the great place,” he stated in the court papers back then. — sikhon@dispatch.co.za