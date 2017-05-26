Deputy competition commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night as he was returning home from OR Tambo International Airport‚ officials said on Friday.

“Mr Ratshisusu was mugged at gunpoint at the entrance of his complex in Midrand‚ Johannesburg‚ as he was getting off a shuttle from OR Tambo International Airport. It seems he was followed from the airport‚” the commission said in a statement.

“He was not harmed but all his belongings were taken during the traumatic incident. The Deputy Commissioner was returning from a SADC competition meeting in Botswana.

“The Commission has activated all the relevant security interventions and is in contact with the police ministry in this regard. The SAPS is investigating the matter and all further inquiries should be referred to the SAPS.”