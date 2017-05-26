Phase 2 of B Bay link road begins

Buffalo City Metro’s executive mayor Xola Pakati officially launched the construction of phase two of the Beacon Bay to Gonubie link road yesterday.

The metro has injected R70.7-million into the second phase of the project, which Pakati said will open up more land for urban development.

“We have developers calling in trying to find out when will construction of this stretch of road start in earnest because they want to develop our city.

“Once these two suburbs are linked, everything else will fall into place. Free flow of commuters is very key to any development.”

In 2004 BCM’s development planning directorate identified the need for a road to link Beacon Bay and Gonubie, while simultaneously opening up tracts of underutilised land for development.

The development was effectively given the green light on May 19 2014, when the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism (Dedeat) signed a 12-page environmental authorisation for the construction of the arterial road.

The route will traverse the Quenera area and include construction of bridges and storm water outlets.

Engineering services general manager Luyanda Mbula said funding constraints had caused the first phase to be divided in two.

“But phase two will be more complex as it will include the building of bridges.

“With just phase one we have witnessed alleviation of traffic congestion with motorists who want to go to the mall or join the N2 freeway having several options to use,” said Mbula at the launch.

“Once we are done with phase two, we will speedily deal with phase three and four such that we can start with the construction of yet another route from Eskom down,” said Mbula.

Also present at yesterday’s launch were the portfolio committee head of engineering services councillor Ncedo Kumbaca, and director of engineering services Nceba Ncunyane, as well as community services head councillor Helen Neale-May.

Pakati said investors had already pumped in money for private development.

“We now have Beacon Bay Life Hospital, Triple Point Estate and Daily Dispatch’s new offices, and more is yet to come,” he said.

Zukiswa Nombembe, 32, of Nompumelelo, an informal settlement metres away from the development, said the sod-turning was “bringing hope that jobs will be created”.

The unemployed mother of three was one of the beneficiaries of the Phase 1(b) of the project.

“We know from experience that a few of us will get jobs and be able to provide for our families,” said Nombembe.

Project director Andre Naude said they would hire 20 people, but the number would double “at the height of construction activity”. — zineg@dispatch.co.za