Scandal! actor due in court today on human trafficking charges

A popular Scandal! actor and 16 other suspects are set to appear at the Springs Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE police spokesman Kay Makhubela said the group were expected to arrive for their first appearance at 9am.

It is not clear if the group intends to apply for bail or not.

The well-known actor and 16 other people were nabbed during a sting operation by the cops on Thursday.

Makhubela explained that police swooped in on the brothel in Springs after they got a tip-off from a woman who apparently escaped from the brothel.

The group of 11 women and six men have been charged with human trafficking under the Sexual Offences Act.

Meanwhile‚ e.tv has confirmed to TshisLIVE that it is aware of the arrest but was not given any further details.

Vasili Vass‚ head of corporate affairs said‚ “e.tv is aware of the stories and speculation surrounding the arrest of a Scandal actor‚ but has received no further details at this stage. The channel will respectfully allow due process to take place“.