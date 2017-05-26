State refutes an accident expert’s claim that the man accused of causing the death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere was travelling at only 80km an hour.

The defence’s witness‚ accident reconstruction expert Stanley Bezeduinhout‚ had told the Randburg Magistrate’s Court that Preshalin Naidoo’s car was travelling no faster than 80km/ph when it collided with Mhere’s vehicle.

Naidoo faces charges of culpable of homicide and reckless and negligent driving. He has pleaded not guilty.

On Friday‚ prosecutor Dinesh Nandkissor said it was impossible that Naidoo’s car was travelling at that speed.

“You want this court to believe that the car hit a curb and collided with the deceased’s travelling at 80 kilometres per hour‚ despite the tracker report?” Nandnkissor asked.

“Those are my findings. It is not my thinking‚ but it’s the information available to me that yielded the results‚” countered Bezuidenhout.

Mhere and his friend‚ Kady-Shay O’Bryan‚ died in the crash on William Nicol Drive in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ on January 31‚ 2015.

The trial continues.