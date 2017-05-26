Talented sisters display musical gifts

EAST London teen sisters Cebokazi and Nceba Mtshemla won silver and bronze respectively at the 2017 annual Port Rex Lions Music Eisteddfod.

The Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) sisters impressed the adjudicators with their performances at the Eisteddfod in the city last week.

A bronze winner achieves between 60% to 69%, while a silver medal represents a mark of from 70% to 79%.

This year’s adjudicators included Mike Campbell for contemporary music, Jo-Nette le Kay and Huibrie Verster for chorals and vocals, Louis van der Watt for bands and instrumental and Mario Nell for piano.

Cebokazi, 16, played a faure solo violin piece for which she was awarded a silver, while younger sister Nceba, 14, bagged bronze for her cello performance.

DSG communications and publications manager Cherié Wille said: “We are thrilled that they represented DSG so well.”

They are no strangers to Eisteddfod competitions. In 2014, they played in the Grahamstown Eisteddfod, where Cebokazi received gold for her violin performance and Nceba bronze for a singing duet.

The Mtshemla sisters grew up in a musical home. Their mother plays guitar and their aunt is a vocalist.

In their foundation phase at a Waldorf school, they played various instruments.

Cebokazi started playing the recorder at the age of six and violin at nine, while Nceba started piano at nine and the cello at 13.

Both girls board at DSG and are active at the Dr Wynne School of Music where they take music as an academic subject and play in the DSG string ensemble.

When not playing or listening to music, sisters Cebokazi and Nceba can be found dancing at the DSG dance studio.

They have been selected for the DSG music tour to Johannesburg in July. — sisiphoz@dispatch.co.za