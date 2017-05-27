DJ Sobey folk to get timely lift

Seventy-two elderly residents of the DJ Sobey Old Age Home will be thrust into party mode and may even enjoy a quick motorbike spin when Port Rex Lions celebrates their 50th anniversary today.

It is a double anniversary year for the Lions – Lions Club International celebrates their centenary this year – and the service organisation is commemorating the occasion by doing what they do best, helping those in need.

Hudson Park performing arts teacher Morgan Lands, who started a junior version of the Lions called the Cubs for community-minded pupils three years ago, said the residents of DJ Sobey were chosen because some of them were neglected by the community.

“I am taking 36 cubs as well as the Hudson Primary chamber choir and the marimba group and we are going to spend the whole day there entertaining the residents.

“We are also taking the top talent from our school carnival to perform for them. We want to expose children who are so blessed, to people who are underprivileged. They are so excited to go.”

Lands said each resident would receive a goodie bag filled with toiletries and sweet treats and would also receive a slice of cake which will be lit by 100 candles.

Soothing hand massages will also be dished out by the young Cubs.

Giovanni Redcliffe, who works in Hudson Park Primary’s IT department and belongs to the Buffalo Flats-based Hawks Motorcycle Club, said members of the club would be joined by the Buffalo City Riders and would braai boerewors and make salads for the older folk.

“The bikes are also a big attraction especially because we have superbikes (racing bikes),” said Redcliffe.

Port Rex Lions president Leslie Human said the organisation, which was founded by former East London mayor Robbie de Lange Snr in 1967, concentrated on humanitarian service, particularly in the fields of paediatric cancer, hunger, diabetes, vision and the environment.

“We will also be celebrating the anniversary with a fundraising fun run at Cambridge High School on June 11.” — barbarah@dispatch.co.za