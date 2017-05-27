‘Hurry up with bail hearings’

The defence team for four of five Walter Sisulu University (WSU) students accused of killing final-year medical student Lwando Mantshontsho, urged the state to hurry up with the bail hearing before his clients lose their study bursaries.

The defence believes they will lose their bursaries if their bail hearing takes longer.

This after the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court yesterday again postponed the matter to Monday.

Defence lawyer for four of the accused, Vuyani Gwebindlala, yesterday argued in court that the bail hearing for his clients was taking too long, saying that would have dire consequences for them if it continues like that.

“The accused have been in custody for more than 14 days, they are students and stand to be criminalised if their bail hearing takes any longer,” Gwebindlala said.

He added the group “also stood to lose their bursaries if the case drags for longer”.

State prosecutor Kholela Siqongana asked for the case to be postponed to Friday next week, claiming she would be “busy” next Thursday.

The accused – first-year economics student Sindile Kango, 21; third-year medical student Yamkela Mxokozeli, 23; fourth-year medical student, Siphesihle Mafungwa, 21; third-year education student Philani Danca, 23; and first-year medical student Lwakhe Matakane, 20 – were arrested after they handed themselves over on May 14.

Mantshontsho was murdered at his Atlanta residence at the Nelson Mandela Drive campus in the early hours of May 12. His lifeless body was found in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. This after a bloody fight allegedly with the accused.

They face charges of murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

Magistrate Thandiwe Mazatshana concurred with the defence team that bail hearings were “urgent by nature”. She then postponed the hearing to Monday while the accused remain in custody. — ziphon@dispatch.co.za