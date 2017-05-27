Slain East London toddler laid to rest

That all South African men become better role models and protectors of women and children was the heartfelt prayer uttered today at the funeral of slain three-year-old Jayde Amber Veldman.

Veldman, whose senseless killing sent shockwaves across the country, was laid to rest at the Buffalo Flats Cemetery this afternoon. ‎The service comes a week after her lifeless body was found in a stream a day after she went missing.

Leading the prayer during a moving service, City Life Church leader pastor James Louw said: “God ordained us to be fathers, husbands and protectors. We have failed Jayde.”

Addressing over 100 men whom Louw had asked to remain standing during the short prayer, he spoke about men ending violence against women and children. “My brothers it starts with you and me. My son will treat his girlfriend or wife based on how he has seen me treating his mother.”

Louw said the #MenAreTrash‎ hashtag sparked by the killing of well-known socialite Karabo Mokoena, would not have happened if there was more respect for women.

Words of condolence from ANC stalwart Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma were conveyed on behalf of her ‎during the service. Giving a vote of thanks Pastor Collin Hendricks said Dlamini-Zuma apologised for not making it to the funeral due to a busy campaign trail. ‎Dlamini-Zuma had visited the Veldman family on Tuesday at their Parkside home.

ANC General Secretary Gwede Mantashe announced this afternoon that the killing of women and children would form part of discussions at the upcoming ANC National Conference.