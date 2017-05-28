Bursaries to help students realise their dreams

Bursaries worth R15.9-million were awarded to more than 100 students from the Tsolo Agriculture and Rural Development Institute (Tardi) yesterday.

The bursaries will help assist underprivileged students and were provided by rural development and agrarian reform MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane and the Health and Welfare Seta.

The spokesman for the department, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, said the bursaries were in response to growing calls for free higher education in the country.

The department and the

Seta awarded the bursaries to the students who are studying towards an animal health diploma.

Sicwetsha said the department had applied to the Seta for the funding for students from families who could not afford to pay the fees.

One beneficiary, second-year student Pretty Morrison, said she was now focusing on getting higher grades from her modules.

“I want to be an entrepreneur and start my own sheep farm business because I want to focus on wool production,” said Morrison.

Sicwetsha said it was the second bursary the Health and Welfare Seta was awarding to the Tardi students.

The first was awarded to 50 students, who are currently in their final year in the animal health diploma.

Health and Welfare Seta Eastern Cape manager Welekazi Mangaliso said the bursaries were also reducing poverty with a monthly stipend, which students shared with their families who had no income.

“One of the main purposes of the existence of the Setas is to redress past imbalances,” said Mangaliso.

Qoboshiyane said it was good to see government entities partnering to support students get quality education.

“They will receive free education for the next three years in the institution,” said Qoboshiyane. — arethal@dispatch.co.za