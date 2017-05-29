Breidbach residents protest over lack of service of delivery

Hundreds of Breidbach residents have blocked the N2 near King William’s Town in protest over service delivery grievances including the provision of houses.

Acting BCM mayor Helen Neale-May has requested the residents to call off the protest however the crowd shouted “No”. The residents shouted “We want houses”.

As part of their grievances, they also want Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle and President Jacob Zuma to address them.

Due to the protest, the N2 near the Berlin turn-off has been closed off.