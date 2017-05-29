DJ Zinhle’s boyfriend and businessman‚ Brendon Naidoo‚ has spoken out for the first time since he was arrested on charges of fraud in April.

In an interview with Drum magazine Brendon said that he is looking forward to his day in court so that he can “clear his name“.

The hunky businessman also opened up about his romance with DJ Zinhle and said they were “good” despite the challenges.

“It’s been tough but we are good. When we are together‚ we are happy‚” he said.

Before Brendon’s arrest in April he and Zinhle filled Instagram with loved up pictures of each other‚ however those snaps have now dried up.

“Instagram is for the public but relationships are private. I am still a private guy and this whole attention thing is not for me‚” he added.

Brendon was nabbed by police in April after multiple fraud charges amounting to millions of rand were laid against him. After spending 7 days behind bars Brendon was granted bail of R60‚000.

He is set to appear in court on June 9.