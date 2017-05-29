Khanyile threatens to sue MEC Xasa

Social development head of department Stanley Khanyile, who resigned earlier this month, has threatened to sue his former political boss, cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa, accusing him of defamation of character.

Khanyile yesterday said he had already instructed his attorneys to institute legal action against Xasa, who he said had tarnished his image by being “economical with the truth”.

This after Xasa last week alleged that Khanyile was involved in various financial transgressions while heading administration at Cogta, allegations that Khanyile has described as “utter nonsense” meant to “attack my integrity and tarnish my image”.

