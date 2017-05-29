Prisoner dies in High Court breakout drama

Drama ensued and a prisoner died at the Mthatha High Court this morning when 13 highly dangerous awaiting–trial prisoners escaped briefly.

The breakout happened inside the court buildings shortly before 8am as the prisoners were being taken to holding cells in the court complex.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Mzukisi Fatyela said: ”It is alleged that one of the prisoners drew a knife and charged at one of the escorting police officers. He stabbed the officer in the hands and badly ibnjured him and tried to take his firearm. The prisoners escaped in all directions into the court and tried to hide. They were fortunatally all re-arrested. One of them armed with a knife was fatally wounded.”

The prisoners were involved in a numbers of cases including business robbery and killing a police officer in Libode in 2015.

The court is still closed with forensic investigators combing the crime scene. Fatyela said that the case has been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. However, he said that an inquest docket has been opened. – lulamileF@dispatch.co.za