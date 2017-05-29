Prisoner dies in High Court breakout drama

By Lulamile Feni -

Drama ensued and a prisoner died at the Mthatha  High Court this morning when 13 highly dangerous  awaitingtrial prisoners escaped briefly.

HIGH DRAMA … Police sweep the Mthatha High Court after this morning’s breakout drama. Picture:LULAMILE FENI ​

The breakout happened inside the court buildings shortly before 8am as the prisoners were  being taken to holding cells in the court complex.

Police spokesman  Lieutenant-Colonel  Mzukisi  Fatyela said: ”It is alleged  that  one of the  prisoners drew  a knife and charged  at one of the escorting police  officers.  He stabbed  the  officer in the hands and  badly ibnjured  him and tried  to  take  his firearm.  The prisoners escaped in all directions into the court and tried  to hide.  They were fortunatally all re-arrested. One of them armed with a knife was fatally wounded.

The prisoners were involved in  a numbers of cases including business robbery and  killing a police officer in Libode in  2015.

The  court  is still closed with forensic investigators  combing the crime  scene. Fatyela said  that the case has been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Police  Investigative  Directorate.  However, he said  that  an inquest docket has been  opened. – lulamileF@dispatch.co.za

 

