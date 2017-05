Eastern Cape provincial head of the SA Social Security Agency, Sakhumzi Yawa died in a car accident this morning, his shaken brother Gcobani Maswana has confirmed to the Daily Dispatch.

Port Elizabeth-based Maswana of Social Development said: “I’m on my way to East London to find out what happened, where. It’s as if I’m dreaming. This can’t be true. Yhini ubhuti [oh my brother],” he said before dropping the call.