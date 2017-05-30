Search and rescue lead investigator Lourens Smit said there is suspected foul play surrounding the death of a woman who was found dead in her Eskom office at the Springs power station on Monday.

“When she was reported missing‚ the whole office and its surroundings were checked by SAPS and the K9 unit. The family and community members also searched. Her body was definitely not at the office‚” Smit said.

“On day 13 [13 days after she went missing] her body is found‚ locked in her office. That definitely suggests foul play.”

Lourens also said that Eskom’s CCTV was working up until the day Thembisile Yende went missing.

“According to her cousin‚ who went to the Eskom office‚ the cameras were not working on the day that she went missing‚” Smit added.

“Why the cameras were not working‚ I don’t know‚ but there is definitely more to the disappearance.”

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said the company does not yet have details surrounding Yende’s death and that a post-mortem will shed some light on what happened to her.

“All we know is that she was reported missing for two weeks. She was found in a sub station. Circumstances surrounding her death will be uncovered by the police investigation‚” Phasiwe said.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said the police have opened an inquest docket.

“It is alleged that the woman was last seen when she went to her work place at Eskom in Springs. Late in the evening the family went to the police station to report her missing after seeing that she was not coming back home and not answering her phone‚” Makhubele said.

“Since then the police have been searching for the whereabouts of the woman. Yesterday [Monday]‚ the police were called at Eskom‚ where they pointed out one office which was not in use and had a funny smell. The police had to break the door because it was locked‚ only to discover the body of the missing woman.”

He said the police do not yet know the cause of Yende’s death and are awaiting post-mortem results.

Makhubele said allegations that cameras were not working when the woman went missing‚ will be part of the police investigation.

“The police are appealing to anyone who might have information to come forward by contacting the nearest police station or alternatively call our Crime Line 08600 10111 or SMS 32211.”

