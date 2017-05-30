Husband killer pleads for mercy

Convicted husband killer and teacher Noluthando Baleni took the witness stand at the Mthatha High Court yesterday and begged her in-laws, her family and the schools where they taught she was teaching to forgive her for organising the killing of her husband.

Baleni, 47, even begged for forgiveness from people in the public generally when she pleaded in mitigation of sentence.

This was after the court was presented with a probational report.

She apologised to the children of her husband who are demanding she be sentenced to life.

