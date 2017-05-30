Lynne Brown to refer Eskom’s coal contracts to the SIU

Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown says she will refer Eskom’s coal supply contracts and other deals dating back to a decade ago to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Brown said this during a meeting with Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday.

The committee was also due to hear from the National Treasury and the power utility on contracts it signed with the Gupta-owned Tegeta.

Probes and audits conducted by PwC showed that Tegeta got business from Eskom‚ despite a number of irregularities in the contracts.

Tuesday’s meeting was also the first by the committee to discuss Eskom since Brian Molefe returned to the parastatal after what now appears to be a stint of unpaid leave‚ during which he was sworn in as an ANC MP.

