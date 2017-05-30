Popular clergyman Paseka Motsoeneng popularly known as Prophet Mboro is spitting fire after he was not allowed into Kgosi Mampuru Prison to pray for inmates.

Mboro arranged to visit the prison last Thursday after repeated calls by an inmate for the prophet to pray for him.

“I got a call from an inmate who committed a heinous crime but wants me to pray for him so that he can change his life‚” he said.

The pastor told TshisaLIVE that he approached prison officials and arranged to speak to a group of inmates who also wanted him to pray for them.

“When other inmates heard that I would be visiting they also wanted me to pray for them and I didn’t mind. I know they have committed crimes but prayer will help get the demons out of them‚” he said.

However‚ when Mboro got to the prison along with his choir they were denied access.

“Everything was arranged and sorted out so I did not understand why I was told that I was not allowed to enter‚” he said.

The prophet said he would be seeking legal advice because he wants answers. “I want to know why I was not allowed in. Why have I been discriminated against? They are prisoner but I have to give them a chance because God gives them a chance‚” he added.

Gauteng correctional services spokesman Ofentse Morwane said that approval had been granted for Mboro to visit one inmate.

“Approval had been granted in line with the departmental religious care policy for the pastor to come see one of the offenders. However when the church wanted to deviate from the initial arrangement and wanted to see other offenders and officials the visit had to be cancelled‚” he said.

Morwane said that correctional centers had to adhere to strict security policies.