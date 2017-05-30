R5k fine for DJ who sold drugs

Jonathan Love, the East London club DJ arrested last year after he sold drugs to undercover police officers, was sentenced to a R5000 fine by the East London Magistrate’s Court.

After initially trying to link his case to those of high-profile cases seeking to legalise dagga use, Love changed his tune last week and pleaded guilty to charges of possession and dealing in banned narcotics such as cannabis (dagga) and methamphetamine (tik).

The 26-year-old Cambridge resident last week pleaded guilty to two counts of dealing in dagga and one count of dealing in both dagga and tik.

