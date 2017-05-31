Grants were more prevalent than salaries as a source of income in Eastern Cape and Limpopo‚ StatsSA said in its General Household Survey released on Wednesday.

The survey found that nationally‚ salaries (65.4%) and grants (45.7%) were the most common sources of income reported by households.

However‚ a household can have more than one source of income and percentages therefore do not add up to 100%.

The survey found that provincially‚ the largest percentage of households that earned salaries were found in Western Cape (76.7%) and Gauteng (74.8%).

It said Eastern Cape (59.1%) and Limpopo (58%) households recorded grants as the dominant source of income.

It also found that remittances as a source of income played an important role in most provinces‚ but especially in Limpopo (25.2%)‚ Eastern Cape (23.7%) and Mpumalanga (19.5%).

The survey aims to assess the levels of development in the country as well as the extent of service delivery and the quality of services in a number of key service sectors‚ including health‚ education‚ social development and housing.

The survey also found that while 88.8% of households in the country had access to piped water in 2016‚ it said only 75.1% of households in Limpopo and 75.7% of households in Eastern Cape enjoyed such access.

The survey also found that less than 63% of households rated the water services as “good” in 2016.

The percentage of households that rated water services as “poor” increased from 7.8% in 2005 to 11.8% in 2016‚ the survey found.

StatsSA said this deterioration in levels of satisfaction was mirrored by an increase over time in the percentage of households who felt their water was not clean‚ clear‚ did not taste or was free of bad smells.

The survey also found that educational attainment outcomes continued to improve with improved access to educational facilities and services.

It found that among individuals aged 20 years and older‚ the percentage who attained Grade 12 as their highest level of education increased from 21.9% in 2002 to 28.4% in 2016.

The survey found that the percentage of individuals with tertiary qualifications improved from 9.3% in 2002 to 14% in 2016.

It also found that the percentage of individuals without any schooling decreased from 10.6% in 2002 to 4.9% in 2016.

The data suggested that the “No-fee” school system and other funding initiatives show improved results in school attendance‚ StatsSA said.

The percentage of learners who reported that they were exempted from paying tuition at public schools increased from 0.4% in 2002 to 65.3% in 2016.

The survey also found that almost 80% of South African households lived in formal dwellings in South Africa‚ followed by 13.9% in informal dwellings.