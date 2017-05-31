MEC appeals for halt in Breidbach protests

Eastern Cape cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Fikile Xasa has today requested the hundreds of Breidbach protesters who have brought the N2 between King William’s Town and East London to a standstill to stop their action as their grievances are being attended to.

Xasa addressed the residents earlier today as the violent protest in the area entered day three, however his efforts were fruitless as the protesters continued to stone vehicles on the N2.

Xasa was with BCM chief whip Mzwandile Vaaiboom when he made the address asking the resident to “ceasefire” and promising them he would lead a delegation on Monday with relevant departments to report back to the residents concerning their service delivery grievances.

Another meeting led by BCM is expected to take place at 3pm today.

Vaaiboom said the meeting will determine the way forward against lawlessness. The N2 remains closed.