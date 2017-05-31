Pupil hurt by teacher’s 3-ton truck – Department denies she was run over

A grade 12 pupil of Phandulwazi Agriculturalultural High School boarding school in Alice must attend classes with a broken jaws, damage to her facial bone structure and an injured left eye after her teacher allegedly ran over her head in his three-ton flat-bed truck.

Zintle Magwa, 19, is in severe pain and has a swollen face that keeps her up all night, according to said her mother, Bulelwa Magwa, 49.

