Wood cutters allegedly buried worker, man testifies

The trial of six wood cutter Zimbabwean migrant workers who allegedly killed their fellow countryman before burying his body in a shallow grave in Mooiplaas, began in the East London Regional Court yesterday.

State prosecutor Bonginkosi Mafa read the charges of murder and attempted murder to accused Kismo Jonase, Wilson Moyo, Bony Dube, Admax Moyeni, Petros Mzimba and Simon Titina.

The men have been in custody since their arrest in April last year.

They are accused of killing Manashe “Lager” Chikumba, 33, during a squabble over tinned fish.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions.