New tester helps kids see the light

It may resemble an old-style Polaroid instant camera, but the spot vision tester is a groundbreaking portable gadget that can test one’s eyesight in just a few seconds.

Port Rex Lions president Leslie Human launched the imported R70000 machine at College Street Special School yesterday and in less than an hour identified that 21% of the Grade 1 pupils, who are all either autistic or hard of hearing, may require spectacles.

Principal Craig Graham said he was taken aback that so many children were identified with eyesight problems.

“I am so impressed with this tester. For instance, in 10 seconds the machine identified that a boy has an eye problem,” said Graham.

“He is autistic and autistic children are very visual, so having an eyesight problem would further stunt his development. He has been with us for five months and we didn’t pick it up, but now we can remedy the situation.”

The Daily Dispatch observed as the children perched on a chair opposite Human, who sat facing them and pointed the spot vision tester at their eyes. While they gazed directly at the device, the lens emitted flickering red and blue lights and friendly chirping sounds, holding their attention.

A small screen facing Human displayed an image of their eyes and after a few moments either a red or blue strap appeared.

Results also popped up featuring four vision measurements for each eye. If the child required further testing the red band read: “complete eye exam recommended”.

“That explains a lot,” exclaimed Grade1 teacher Madeleine Bekker after a little girl was flagged by the device. “She works very hard but sometimes battles to read and do worksheets.”

Human explained the eye spot tester was bought to celebrate the centenary of Lions Club International and fitted in with the service club’s objectives of helping those with vision problems.

“It is new to South Africa and is only the second such machine in the country and we will be going around all the schools in Buffalo City to pick up eyesight problems.”

Graham said once the entire school of 514 pupils had been tested he would notify parents and ensure follow-up optometrist visits were made, so that children could obtain spectacles.

“If need be, I will take them to an optometrist in the school bus if there is one that will do it for free,” he said.

“If we had not tested here today, their eyesight would become worse because some children can’t verbalise that they have blurry vision and this could have an impact on their education,” said Human.